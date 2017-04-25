Top Posts
Czech Republic Parliament Recognizes the Armenian Genocide

April 25, 2017

PRAGUE (Armradio) — The Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic today approved a resolution, condemning the genocide of Armenians and other religious and national minorities in the Ottoman Empire during the First World War. The resolution passed with 104 votes.

The resolution was proposed by MEP Robin Bönisch from the CSSD. “I think it was the Czech Republic’s duty to formally recognize the genocide. And because yesterday it was the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian genocide, I think it was very symbolic to recognize the genocide of the Armenians today,” Bönisch said.

President Milos Zeman also called the killing of Armenians genocide. On the occasion of the anniversary, the President sent a letter to Barsegh Pilavchian, the spiritual leader of the Armenian community in the Czech Republic.

“I agree that history is not meant to be interpreted by politicians. At the same time, however, I believe that the events that cost 1.5 million innocent people represent a tragic chapter in the history of not only the Armenian nation but also of the entire civilized world,” Zeman wrote in a letter published on Tuesday.

