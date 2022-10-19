PASADENA — The oldest Armenian Church in Pasadena, the Armenian Cilicia Evangelical Church, is excited to celebrate its centennial anniversary with a gala banquet on October 29, 2022 at the Hilton Pasadena.

The theme, “100 Year Journey of Faith, and a Bright Hope for Tomorrow”, encapsulates the life of the church and the anticipation of its members for the future.

The church, established on the cusp of the Armenian Genocide, is the first Armenian church in Pasadena. Originally located on El Molino Street, the church moved to its present location on S. Santa Anita in 1991.

The centennial gala banquet is indeed a significant celebration, but more importantly, it is the recognition of God’s goodness and faithfulness to His people. Indeed, the history of the Armenian people is marred with struggles and calamities, with the Genocide ultimately ravaging Historic Armenia and its people. As Armenians fled their homeland, they settled and established their homes, communities, and churches in their adopted lands. The Armenian Cilicia Evangelical Church is a testament to the perseverance of the Armenian people who desired to glorify God by establishing a church thousands of miles away from their homeland.

The world renowned historian, Dr. Richard Hovannisian, Professor Emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles, will be the keynote speaker. As the curator of the Armenian Genocide survivor testimonies, Prof. Hovannisian will bring a unique perspective to the establishment of the church and its founding members. The evening will include a stellar musical program and presentations.

Please join us in celebrating this historic event for this diasporic community. For ticket information, please contact the church office (626) 405-9195; Mrs. Silva Mouradian (818) 569-9093, or Doris Melkonian at [email protected] Tickets are $150 and deadline to purchase tickets is Monday, October 24, 2022.