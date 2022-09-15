Representative of India to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

NEW YORK — During the UN Security Council meeting after the Azerbaijani attack on Armenia the Representative of India to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj called on the aggressor to immediately cease actions and display tolerance.

Kamboj said these actions are a serious threat to peace and stability of not only the region but the world.

“The UN Security Council can’t allow itself to remain silent and let the situation worsen. The 2020 November 9 ceasefire was an effective mechanism to resolve outstanding issues through efforts of Russia, EU and the OSCE Minsk Group,” Kamboj said, calling on the parties to resolve issues diplomatically.

Kamboj said the reason behind the escalation must be determined.

“What happened in September of 2020 in Nagorno Karabakh is still fresh in our memories. The latest reports from the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, namely the strikes on civilian infrastructures, are of deep concern for us,” Kamboj said.

Nicolas de Rivière, Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations and President of the UN Security Council

France demands Azerbaijan to pull back troops from Armenia

France also called on Azerbaijan to pull back troops from sovereign territory of Armenia to initial positions, Nicolas de Rivière, Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations and President of the UN Security Council said during the UN Security Council meeting following Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia.

Nicolas de Rivière emphasized that Armenia’s territorial integrity must be preserved.

“France is concerned over the actions taking place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Several areas in territory of Armenia have been fired at, civilian infrastructures were damaged. This is the heaviest fighting since 2020. France, together with partners, is trying to encourage respect to the ceasefire. President Macron spoke with Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev. The terms of the 2020 November trilateral statement must be maintained. We are calling on Azerbaijan to pull back troops to initial positions, the territorial integrity of Armenia must be preserved. The parties must discuss demarcation and delimitation issues and prevention of violence….France will continue to support achieving lasting peace in the region,” Nicolas de Rivière said.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Moscow Slams Azeri Travel Ban for Russian Armenians

MOSCOW (RFE/RL) — Russia publicly demanded on Wednesday Azerbaijan stop barring Russian…

Armenian Rose Float to Participate in 2020 Pasadena Tournament of Roses

LOS ANGELES – The American Armenian Rose Float Association (AARFA) has announced…

Harry Stuermer – a German Eyewitness of the Armenian Genocide

“The program of the Young Turks was not only a “Greater Turkey,”…

James Warlick: There is no Alternative to Diplomacy in Nagorno Karabakh Conflict Settlement

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — OSCE MG Co-Chairs cooperate with the foreign ministers of Armenia…