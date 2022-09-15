NEW YORK — During the UN Security Council meeting after the Azerbaijani attack on Armenia the Representative of India to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj called on the aggressor to immediately cease actions and display tolerance.

Kamboj said these actions are a serious threat to peace and stability of not only the region but the world.

“The UN Security Council can’t allow itself to remain silent and let the situation worsen. The 2020 November 9 ceasefire was an effective mechanism to resolve outstanding issues through efforts of Russia, EU and the OSCE Minsk Group,” Kamboj said, calling on the parties to resolve issues diplomatically.

Kamboj said the reason behind the escalation must be determined.

“What happened in September of 2020 in Nagorno Karabakh is still fresh in our memories. The latest reports from the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, namely the strikes on civilian infrastructures, are of deep concern for us,” Kamboj said.

France demands Azerbaijan to pull back troops from Armenia

France also called on Azerbaijan to pull back troops from sovereign territory of Armenia to initial positions, Nicolas de Rivière, Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations and President of the UN Security Council said during the UN Security Council meeting following Azerbaijan’s attack on Armenia.

Nicolas de Rivière emphasized that Armenia’s territorial integrity must be preserved.

“France is concerned over the actions taking place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. Several areas in territory of Armenia have been fired at, civilian infrastructures were damaged. This is the heaviest fighting since 2020. France, together with partners, is trying to encourage respect to the ceasefire. President Macron spoke with Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev. The terms of the 2020 November trilateral statement must be maintained. We are calling on Azerbaijan to pull back troops to initial positions, the territorial integrity of Armenia must be preserved. The parties must discuss demarcation and delimitation issues and prevention of violence….France will continue to support achieving lasting peace in the region,” Nicolas de Rivière said.