YEREVAN — The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Wednesday, decided not to apply the interim measure, as requested by the former chairman of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan and three former judges in connection with the latest constitutional amendments.

According to the European Court, the plaintiffs in the case of “Gyulumyan and Others v. Armenia” requested in particular that the European Court indicate to the Armenian Government that they freeze enforcement of the constitutional amendments and preserve their offices.

The Court decided to reject the request as outside the scope of application of Rule 39 of the Rules of Court, since it did not involve a risk of serious and irreparable harm of a core right under the European Convention on Human Rights.

The ECHR explained that the Constitution of Armenia, amended in 2015, provides for a 12-year term of office of judges of the Constitutional Court and a 6-year term of office of the chairman of the Constitutional Court. However, the transitional provisions stipulated that judges of the Constitutional Court appointed before the entry into force of constitutional amendments would remain in their old positions until retirement, similarly, the President of the Constitutional Court should retain his mandate until retirement. Consequently, it was decided to amend the Constitution and establish a 12-year term for the judges of the Constitutional Court, regardless of when they were appointed, and also to limit the term of office of the chairman of the Constitutional Court to 6 years. A referendum was called, which, however, did not take place due to the epidemic, the changes were adopted by parliament, and in June they entered into force. noted in the message.

The constitutional amendments, according to which the powers of Hrayr Tovmasyan as the chairman of the Constitutional Court were terminated, as well as the powers of Hrant Nazarian, Felix Tokhyan and Alvina Gyulumyan as judges of the Constitutional Court, the National Assembly adopted on June 22, and on June 26 announced their entry into force.

Although the applicants’ request for an interim measure has been found to be out of scope, it is still open to them to lodge an application and to pursue their complaints before the Court. When required, the Court may decide to give priority to certain applications.