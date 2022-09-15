The United Nations Security Council meet on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Friday Feb. 25, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Author
NEW YORK — The participants of the closed-door UN Security Council consultations were unanimous in their support of the earliest possible ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the settlement of the situation by political and diplomatic means, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters, TASS reports.

He said Russia briefed the participants on its own efforts and the work of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to end the conflict.

“The participants of the closed-door UN Security Council consultations were unanimous in their support of the earliest possible ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the settlement of the situation by political and diplomatic means. Now the press documents are being discussed, experts have stayed in the meeting room to finalize them,” Nebenzya said.

“We insist that these press elements should necessarily have a reference to the trilateral statements adopted by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan of 2020 and 2021, which are the basis for the normalization of relations between the two countries,” Nebenzya said.

