STEPANAKERT — Two Armenian soldiers were killed in new Azerbaijani attack, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports. The soldiers have been identified as Gurgen Gabrielyan and Artur Khachatryan.

Another 14 servicemen have received injuries of various degrees. Karabakh’s Defense Army said that its soldiers died as a result of Azerbaijani drone attacks.

Starting from 09:00 today, in gross violation of the ceasefire regime, Azerbaijani units targeted the combat positions of the Defense Army and the permanent deployment location of one of the military units, using mortars, grenade launchers and strike drones, in addition to firearms of various calibers.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh shares the sorrow of the heavy loss and expresses its support to the family and friends of the fallen servicemen.

The Defense Ministry says measures are being taken to stabilize the situation in cooperation with the command of the Russian troops carrying out a peacekeeping mission in the Republic of Artsakh.

As of 18:00, the operational tactical situation is relatively stable.

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan has signed a decree, according to which a partial military mobilization was declared in the republic from August 3, 2022.