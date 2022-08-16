Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

MOSCOW — Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan discussed with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the activities of Russian peacekeepers in the region as they held talks on the sidelines of a Moscow conference on Tuesday.

The Russian Defense Ministry quoted Shoigu as saying during his meeting with Papikyan that “we have things to discuss, there are traditional issues related to our military-technical and military cooperation.”

“And, of course, it is issues related to the activities of our peacekeeping contingent, which performs tasks in Nagorno-Karabakh. We continue to believe just as you do that the main stabilizing factor is the ceasefire along the entire line of contact,” the Russian defense minister said.

Shoigu also reportedly thanked his Armenian counterpart for attending the opening of the International Army Games and the Army-2022 International Military-Technical Forum, as well as for participating in the Moscow Conference on International Security.

Papikyan, as quoted by Russia’s Defense Ministry, noted, for his part, “the high level of bilateral Armenian-Russian allied cooperation” that he said was evidenced by his second meeting with Shoigu since the beginning of this year.

“This meeting is very important for us. We highly appreciate the achieved level of Armenian-Russian cooperation, as well as the role of the Russian presence in the South Caucasus,” the Armenian defense minister said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian FM Accuses Azerbaijan of Failing to Implement Trilateral Agreements

YEREVAN — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan accused today Azerbaijan of failing…

House Rules Committee to Consider Amendments to Stop Military Aid to Azerbaijan and Increase Aid to Armenia

WASHINGTON, DC – On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the House Committee on…

The Armenian Consulate General in Los Angeles Established Bonds of Cooperation With the State Of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – The first official visit of Ambassador Armen Baibourtian,…

Genocide Denial is Alive and Well

By Stephen Ghazikhanian and Matthew King The Chronical This Saturday, a prominent…