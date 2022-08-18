Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 1 people.
Facebook 1
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

ANKARA — A member of Turkey’s Armenian community has been appointed as a governor for the first time in the history of the Turkish Republic, according to reporting by Agos. The 27-year-old Berk Acar will soon assume his duty as the district governor of Denizli’s Babadag.

Acar, born in 1995, attended Sahakyan Nunyan Armenian Middle School and Isik High School. In 2020, he graduated from the faculty of law at Bilgi University. He later took the state exams to be a governor. He came 72nd out of 13,374 people at a written exam conducted in the capital Ankara in July 2021. He was among the 475 people summoned for the interview.

He has now been appointed as the Babadag district governor and will replace the previous governor Adem Karatas. Acar is expected to start his job in the upcoming days.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Sparks Fly Over Scholar’s Azerbaijani Ties At Columbia University Event

By Carl Schreck RFE/RL WASHINGTON — A political scientist’s ties to Azerbaijan’s…

Glendale Resident Narineh Avakian Found Dead After Missing on a Day-Long Hike

GLENDALE — A woman whose family reported her missing when she didn’t…

Broken Record or Breaking a Record

By Zaven Khanjian Nerses is a Syrian Armenian professional. An ardent one…

California Armenian-American Democratic Charter Takes Historical Step

SANTA ANA, CA – The California Armenian-American Democrats (CAAD), spearheaded by Chairman…