ANKARA — A member of Turkey’s Armenian community has been appointed as a governor for the first time in the history of the Turkish Republic, according to reporting by Agos. The 27-year-old Berk Acar will soon assume his duty as the district governor of Denizli’s Babadag.

Acar, born in 1995, attended Sahakyan Nunyan Armenian Middle School and Isik High School. In 2020, he graduated from the faculty of law at Bilgi University. He later took the state exams to be a governor. He came 72nd out of 13,374 people at a written exam conducted in the capital Ankara in July 2021. He was among the 475 people summoned for the interview.

He has now been appointed as the Babadag district governor and will replace the previous governor Adem Karatas. Acar is expected to start his job in the upcoming days.