Paros Teams up With Yerevan Municipality to Complete Renovations

AYGEDZOR VILLAGE —On July 17, representatives of the Yerevan Municipality, Focus on Children Now, the Berd Consolidated Community and the Aygedzor Village joined the teachers, parents, children, and staff of the Aygedzor Kindergarten for a ribbon cutting celebration marking the re-opening of the newly reconstructed and expanded Aygedzor Kindergarten.

“The reconstruction of this kindergarten today marks the 11th kindergarten Paros has either renovated or built along border communities in Armenia’s Tavush Region, and the 12th is currently under construction in Nerkin Tsakhavan,” said Peter Abajian, Paros Foundation Executive Director. “Investing in these communities is critical to help create a more vibrant and prosperous community for its residents.”

Prior to its renovation, the kindergarten was in very poor condition. Insufficient heating, poor sanitary conditions and mold contributed to very low attendance. Now, following its complete renovation, a second group of kindergarten children will be added allowing almost 50 village children and their families to gain the benefits of full-day early education.

The Paros Foundation was able to implement this important project thanks to the generous financial support from the John Mirak Foundation, Edward and Pamela Avedisian and an anonymous donor from Los Angeles. In addition to the Yerevan Municipality’s financial support, Focus on Children Now provided all the furniture and bedding for the children at the kindergarten.

The Paros Foundation underwrites all administrative expenses, allowing 100% of donor contributions to be allocated in their entirety to projects. To support other projects of The Paros Foundation, please visit www.parosfoundation.org.