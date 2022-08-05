Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 22 people.
Facebook 22
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken the latest upsurge in violence in Nagorno-Karabakh during a phone conversation on Friday.

According to the Armenian government’s readout of the call, Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of “deviating” from key terms of the Russian-brokered ceasefire that stopped the 2020 war in Karabakh. He also reaffirmed his administration’s stated commitment to “regional peace and stability.”

“Secretary of State Blinken expressed concern about the tension and willingness to assist in stabilizing the situation,” added the statement.

Blinken and the State Department did not immediately make any statements on the call.

The department spokesman, Ned Price, called for “immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation” on Wednesday hours after two Karabakh Armenian soldiers were killed and 19 others wounded in fighting with Azerbaijani forces.

“The recent increase in tensions underscores the need for a negotiated, comprehensive, and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” said Price.

Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed, among other things, the situation in the Karabakh conflict zone when they spoke on Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

US Ambassador Lynne Tracy: Democracy in Armenia is Stronger Than ever

YEREVAN — Democracy in Armenia is stronger than ever, US Ambassador to…

Report: Armenian Population Declines

YEREVAN — The rates of emigration from Armenia is terrifying. The brain…

Armenia, Karabakh Deny UN Deal With Azerbaijan

Officials in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh on Monday again denied any connection between…

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Eren Keskin

By Hambersom Aghbashian Eren Keskin (born 24 April 1959, Bursa, Turkey) is…