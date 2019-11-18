Author
YEREVAN — Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler, Olympic Champion, Artur Aleksanyan has been appointed as UNICEF National Ambassador for Armenia.

Artur Aleksanyan is an Olympic Champion (2016) and bronze medalist (2012), a two-time World Champion (2014, 2015), and a three-time European Champion (2012, 2013, 2014). Nicknamed the “White Bear,” Aleksanyan is one of the most renowned Armenian athletes of the 21st century.

United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors and Messengers of Peace are distinguished individuals, carefully selected from the fields of art, literature, science, entertainment, sports or other fields of public life, who have agreed to help focus worldwide attention on the work of the United Nations.

Backed by the highest honor bestowed by the Secretary-General on a global citizen, these prominent personalities volunteer their time, talent and passion to raise awareness of United Nations efforts to improve the lives of billions of people everywhere.

Armenia captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan was named UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2016.

