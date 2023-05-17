YEREVAN — Late in the evening on May 16, 2023, Armenian security forces thwarted an attempted kidnapping of Ashot Pashinyan, the son of the Armenian Prime Minister. According to the official statement released by the Armenian National Security Service, a group of unidentified assailants attempted to abduct Ashot from his residence in the capital city, Yerevan. The quick and decisive action of the security personnel ensured Ashot’s safety.

The motive behind the kidnapping attempt remains uncertain at this early stage of the investigation. The incident has prompted an immediate tightening of security around the Prime Minister and his family. The Armenian National Security Service has assured the public of an exhaustive investigation into the incident and vowed to bring those responsible to justice swiftly.

The threat to Ashot Pashinyan is a stark reminder of the dangers that public figures and their families can face, even in societies where they are ostensibly safe. It’s a wake-up call for governments worldwide, reminding them of the importance of maintaining robust security measures for their leadership and their families.

Later in the day Armenia’s police said that, the kidnappers were members of an NGO called “Call of Sons”. They reportedly forced Ashot Pashinyan into their vehicle and drove off. At one point, when the vehicle stopped, the PM’s son jumped out of the vehicle and was hit by a car which was travelling behind, also belonging to members of the same organization.

Two members of the group were arrested.