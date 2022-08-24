YEREVAN — Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan unveiled today a government plan that proposes to raise pensions and allowances from September 1, which is designed to mitigate the impact of higher-than-projected inflation in the country. The decision will benefit around 500,000 Armenians aged 65 and older.

The size of the basic labor pension is proposed to raise from 18,000 drams to 21,000 drams, military pension – from 18,000 drams to 20,000 drams, the minimum pension – from 26,600 drams to 30,500 drams.

The disability pension for the conscripts is proposed to raise from 43,000 drams to 45,000 drams for the first group, from 33,000 drams to 35,000 drams for the second group and from 30,000 drams to 32,000 drams for the third group.

The military pension for the families of the deceased conscripts and those who lost their only breadwinner is to be increased from 30,000 drams to 32,000 drams.

As a result of these changes, the average size of pensions will increase by 3,100 drams to 44,300 drams, and military pensions by 5,500 drams to 82,750 drams.

The plan also suggests raising the amount of benefits for age, disability and loss of breadwinner from 28,600 to 32,500 drams. Benefits for children with disabilities are to be raised to 39,000 drams from 37,000 drams.