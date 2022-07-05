WASHINGTON, DC — Rep. Brad Sherman, a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, has expressed his disagreement with the Biden decision once again reaffirming the waiver of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, which bans direct military aid to Azerbaijan.

In an interview with Voice of America, Brad Sherman stated. “We should not abandon Section 907 and provide any assistance to oil-rich Azerbaijan, which has unleashed an aggressive war. The aid we provide is not large, but I believe it is important diplomatically; so, it should be stopped”.

In his opinion, American aid for humanitarian projects in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) should be increased, and Armenia should be given the opportunity to be included in the Millennium Challenge program.

The World Bank ranked Armenia among those with above-average income. I would like it to be so, but we have to take into account the economic consequences of the terrible war, the coronavirus pandemic, Sherman said.