WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Vice-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues joined Caucus Co-Chairs Reps. Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.), Gus M. Bilirakis (R-Fla.), and Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) and 60 Members of Congress in requesting robust humanitarian and economic assistance for Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh – also known as Artsakh – through the FY2023 State and Foreign Relations funding legislation.

“Beginning on September 27, 2020, and over the course of 44 days, Azerbaijani forces targeted and killed thousands of innocent Armenians in Artsakh and Armenia. Thousands more were forced to flee their ancestral homelands, and others have been illegally detained and subject to torture – while those who remain live in fear of another attack and invasion. As defenders of democracy and peace around the world, the United States must offer more than just words of solidarity with our Armenian brothers and sisters abroad. Our actions must be just as powerful,” said Schiff. “These investments will deliver much-needed humanitarian relief to the people of Artsakh, and support a number of priorities including economic development in Armenia.”

Specifically, the letter calls for:

A full prohibition of U.S. security assistance to Azerbaijan, and restricting the State Department’s ability to waive Section 907.

No less than $50 million in humanitarian assistance for Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Artsakh, including for demining and UXO clearance and for rebuilding and resettlement support for Armenians who still reside in Artsakh or were displaced.

No less than $100 million in democratic, economic, and diplomatic assistance for Armenia, to support its democratic reforms, sustain its economic development, and aid its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Secretary of State to engage at all levels with Azerbaijan, including through the OSCE Minsk Group, to call for the immediate release of all Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians. This provision is based on Schiff’s resolution introduced last March.

To read the full letter, click here.