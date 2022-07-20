WARSAW — Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met in Warsaw with Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin and discussed prospects for the development of economic cooperation between the two countries.

Mrzoyan, according to a statement released by his office, said that Poland is one of the important European partners of Armenia.

Mirzoyan said a recent agreement on the acquisition of about 65% of the shares of the Armenian Stock Exchange by the Warsaw Stock Exchange will create new opportunities for cooperation in the capital market between Armenia and Poland.

Mirzoyan also briefed on the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and the position of the Armenian side on its resolution and the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan.

Mirzoyan stressed that Azerbaijan’s expansionist rhetoric undermines the efforts to establish regional stability and peace.

Touching upon the humanitarian problems caused by the 44-day war, the Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for the immediate release and return to their homes of the Armenian prisoners of war and civilians illegally detained in Azerbaijan, as well as the protection of the Armenian historical, cultural and religious heritage in the territories taken under Azerbaijani control.