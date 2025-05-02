TEHRAN — Several Armenian organizations operating in Iran have condemned an incident that took place during a commemorative event in Tehran marking the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. They are calling on other Armenian institutions and the Armenian members of Iran’s Parliament to also denounce the act.

The joint statement was issued by the Armenian Sports and Cultural Complex “Raffi,” the Iranian-Armenian National and Cultural Union, the Armenian “Ashkharhates” Centers of the Zeytoun and Sasun districts, and the Arax weekly newspaper. It was addressed to the religious and national institutions of the Iranian-Armenian community, their subsidiary bodies, committees, church councils, as well as to the social, economic, cultural, and sports unions and all members of the Iranian-Armenian community.

“As part of the events commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, during the annual wreath-laying ceremony in Tehran, the wreath donated by the diplomatic staff of the Armenian Embassy—decorated with the name, flag, and coat of arms of the Republic of Armenia—disappeared from the Genocide Memorial site before the start of the ceremony. It was later found torn apart, with its symbols ripped off and scattered on the ground. During the wreath-laying, as the Armenian Embassy delegation approached the memorial, two or three women suddenly pushed past security guards and lunged toward the delegation, attempting to forcibly snatch the flowers from the Ambassador, his wife, and accompanying officials by hitting their hands,” the statement said.

It further noted that later, a group of individuals began chanting offensive slogans directed at the Armenian authorities.

The organizations called on all Armenian institutions in Iran and the Armenian members of Iran’s Parliament to denounce the incident and take action to ensure that such acts are properly addressed.

“The Genocide commemoration ceremonies, which are symbols of our national unity, cannot be turned into their opposite by the immoral actions of ignorant individuals. Those who committed this crime may not understand the gravity of their actions—such people are often incapable of grasping the seriousness of such matters. But it is the serious responsibility of every conscious Armenian to prevent such ugly and ignorant acts.

We, the undersigned organizations, strongly condemn this vile and treacherous act and call upon the two Armenian members of Iran’s Parliament—especially Mr. Ara Shahverdyan, who also chairs the Iran-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Islamic Consultative Assembly—as well as the Representative Assembly of the Armenian Diocese of Tehran, the Diocesan Council, the organizing committee of the 110th anniversary events, and all Armenians who have a conscience regarding the desecration of national values, to forcefully condemn this incident and to take appropriate measures to ensure it is properly addressed, preventing such misguided actions from continuing,” the statement concluded.