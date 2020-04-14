STEPANAKERT — The second round of the presidential elections were held in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) today amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With more than 280 polling stations, the presidential runoff began at 8 am. The candidates, who finished first and second in the March 31st presidential election, are former Artsakh Prime Minister Arayik Harutiunyan and current Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan.

After the first round, Mayilyan urged voters not to participate in the second round, and he also announced that he will not vote today.

On Sunday evening, Artsakh declared a month-long state of emergency for COVID-19 until May 12. The elections were not canceled in spite of the situation with the pandemic.

According to the latest data, the number of people infected with COVID-19 in Artsakh is 6, and the number of those isolated or quarantined is 17.