YEREVAN — The Government of Armenia will provide assistance to Yazidi refugees, internally displaced Kurds and Assyrians in camps in Iraqi Kurdistan, member of the Armenian National Assembly Rustam Bakoyan informs on Facebook.

The Government decided today to allocate 80,000 USD to the Consulate General of Armenia in Erbil for the purpose of purchasing necessary goods and distributing aid in the amount of $100 per person.

The remaining 30,000 USD of the total amount will be allocated for the purchase of heaters (fujika) and blankets for Yazidi and other minority refugees living in various camps.

“We all know the difficult conditions in which the national minorities live and survive in the entire Kurdistan region,” Bakoyan said, adding that “the need for humanitarian assistance is always there as long as a number of problems remain unresolved.”

