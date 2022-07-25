CNN has included Armenia in its 23 of the best hiking trails in the world.

“Easily overlooked, Armenia has some of the best walking trails in Europe,” the CNN writes.

“The 11-day Armenia and the Silk Road trip takes in some of its finest routes, connecting the UNESCO protected monasteries of Sanahin and Haghpat, passing over limestone peaks and through verdant forests, with the opportunity to hike in the wild Geghama Mountains and climb to the top of Aragats, the country’s tallest mountain,” the article reads.

Other hiking trails on the list include Pennine Way, United Kingdom; Camino de Santiago de Compostela, Spain; Appalachian Trail, United States; The Basho Wayfarer, Japan; Refugio Frey and Cerro Catedral, Argentina; Mount Toubkal, Morocco; Great Wall of China, Jinshanling section; Dragon’s Back, Hong Kong; The Dingle Way, Ireland; 10. Tergo La Trek, Bhutan; 11. Tahoe Rim Trail, United States; Lechweg Trail, Austria and Germany; Indus Valley, Himalaya, India; Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda; West Coast Trail, Vancouver Island; Percorsi Occitani, Maira Valley, Italy; Lares and Royal Inca Trail, Peru; Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve, Costa Rica; The Lycian Way, Turkey; The Balkans, Montenegro and Albania; Cloud Forest trek, Laos; Cape to Cape Track, Western Australia.