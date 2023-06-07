YEREVAN — The EU Mission in Armenia (EUMA) plans to open three additional operational hubs in Kapan, Ijevan, and Yeghegnadzor in the upcoming months, according to EUMA Head of Mission Markus Ritter.

On June 1, EUMA Head of Mission Markus Ritter, together with Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the EU Delegation in Armenia, welcomed an EU delegation from the COEST Working group in Martuni. Mr. Ritter introduced them to the mission’s mandate and its activities. He also provided the participants with updates on security developments on the ground, based on observations gathered from the mission’s patrols.

In the first three months of EUMA’s existence, the mission conducted over 300 patrols in total from its operational hubs in Goris, Jermuk, and Martuni. The patrols cover more than 3800 km of distance every week. “The mission was launched at an unprecedented speed, starting its operations this February,” Mr. Ritter said. The mission plans to open the three additional operational hubs in Kapan, Ijevan, and Yeghegnadzor in the upcoming months, gradually reaching full operational capability in the near future.

“Our goal is, among others, to contribute to stabilizing security in border areas. According to numerous Armenian officials, EUMA has contributed to a certain stabilization of the situation. However, the situation remains volatile,” Mr. Ritter added.

EUMA is a non-armed, civilian, and non-executive mission aimed at observing and reporting to the EU on the security situation on the ground. The mission is deployed on the Armenian side of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, with headquarters in Yeghegnadzor, six Forward Operating Bases, and a small liaison office in Yerevan.