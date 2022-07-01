Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The U.S. Embassy celebrated the 246th anniversary of the independence of the United States of America with an evening music, American food, and fireworks on Thursday. At the event, U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy reaffirmed U.S. support for democratic development in Armenia.

“The stories of our partnership encompass support for democratic institutions, civil society, free and fair journalism, economic growth, energy diversification, inclusive education, improved healthcare, access to water, security cooperation, preservation of cultural heritage, exchange programs, and humanitarian needs,” Ambassador Tracy said in her remarks.

“We have partnered with Armenians in and out of government, like-minded diplomats and international organizations, and American citizens, including proud Armenian-Americans. The tie that has animated this cooperation has been a shared sense of values. And, it is the power of these partnerships that has helped drive the significant progress we have seen in Armenia over the past thirty years,” she added.

Independence Day, which Americans celebrate as the birthday of the United States of America, takes place on July 4 each year, in honor of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.

Five members of the renowned Hover State Chamber Choir performed the Armenian and U.S. National Anthems in honor of the occasion. The theme of the event is the 30th anniversary of the U.S. – Armenia relationship.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Research on Turks and Kurds Who Reached Out to Armenian Genocide Victims

The International Raoul Wallenberg Foundation and the Kaloosdian/Mugar Chair at the Strassler…

We Want You to Study in the U.S.

Op-Ed by U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills This is the time…

Patriarch Zaven Der Yeghiayan’s List of Armenian Genocide Organizers: Exterminators and Virtuous Muslims

A hundred years ago, the humanity had experienced a disaster of epic…

Armenian Company to Assemble New High-Speed 3D Printer

Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX-V: ZMS; Frankfurt: W1I.F), a developer of leading-edge photonics…