Three Russian-Armenian “Oligarchs” Included in US Treasury “Kremlin Report”

WASHINGTON, DC — The Trump administration late Monday released a long-awaited list of 114 Russian politicians and 96 “oligarchs” who have flourished during the reign of President Vladimir Putin. That fulfills a demand by Congress that the U.S. punish Moscow for interfering in the 2016 U.S. election.

Known informally as the “Putin list,” the seven-page unclassified document is a who’s who of politically connected Russians in the country’s elite class. The idea, as envisioned by Congress, is to name-and-shame those believed to be benefiting from Putin’s tenure just as the United States works to isolate his government diplomatically and economically.

Being on the list doesn’t trigger any U.S. sanctions on the individuals, although more than a dozen are already targeted under earlier sanctions.

The list of 96 wealthy Russians deemed “oligarchs” by the Treasury Department, which said each is believed to have assets totaling $1 billion or more, includes three Russian.

Among them are the founder of Tashir group Samvel Karapetyan and co-owner of Rosgosstrakh Danil Khachaturov. The list also includes owner of Krasnodar FC and network of Magnit supermarkets Sergey Galitsky (Harutyunyan).

The Kremlin Report includes 31 cabinet ministers, 43 of Putin’s aides and advisers, lawmakers, Rosneft’s chief, Igor Sechin, the head of state-controlled Sberbank, German Gref. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are also in the list.