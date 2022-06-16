Author
TEHRAN (Armradio) — On an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, President of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan had a meeting with President of Iranian Majles (Parliament) Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf.

The chief legislators of the two countries discussed the Armenia-Iran inter-parliamentary relations.

The parties underscored that the partnership between the two countries is based on millennia-long friendship and good-neighborly relations and expressed readiness to deepen the bilateral ties.

Touching upon the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf highlighted the preservation of the territorial integrity of the two countries and the establishment of lasting peace.

Alen Simonyan touched upon the recent Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Nagorno Karabakh and its consequences.

He noted that numerous humanitarian problems remain unsolved after the war, particularly, the return of prisoners of war and the preservation of the Armenian historical-cultural and spiritual heritage on the territories that have passed under the control of Azerbaijan.

“The encroachments of Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia endanger our efforts aimed at the stability and security of the region. In this respect we highly appreciate the position of Iran on the territorial integrity and the inviolability of the borders,” Simonyan added.

During the meeting the parties also referred to the challenges in the field of transport and transit and the ways of their solution.

At the end of the meeting Alen Simonyan invited his colleague to Armenia on an official visit.

