TIRANA — Armenian weightlifter Rafik Harutyunyan (81 kg) won the gold at the European Weightlifting Championships under way in Tirana, Albania.

Harutyunyan won a silver medal in the snatch with a result of 160 kg, and a gold medal in the push with a result of 194 kg. He snatched the gold medal in the 81 kg event with an overall result of 354 kg.

Karen Margaryan, took the 4th place in the same weight category.

Another eight weightlifters will represent Armenia in the European Championships: Andranik Karapetyan, Vardan Manukyan (both 89 kg), Ara Aghanyan, Davit Hovhannisyan (both 96 kg), Samvel Gasparyan (102 kg), Arsen Martirosyan (109 kg), Varazdat Lalayan and Gor Minasyan (+109 kg).

The women’s team comprises three athletes: Isabella Yalyan (55 kg), Tatev Hakobyan (76 kg) and Hripsime Khurshudyan (87 kg).