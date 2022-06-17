YEREVAN — Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Kristinne Grigoryan held meeting with Deputy Assistant Secretary of State (Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs) Erika Olson.

Presenting the main directions of the work of the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, Kristinne Grigoryan shared with Erika Olson information on the situation of the rights of the persons living in Nagorno-Karabakh, registering the continuous manifestations of the Azerbaijani policy of ethnic hatred towards the Armenians of Artsakh.

“The rights to life, safe environment, education, healthcare, property and other rights are violated on a daily basis in Artsakh,” said the Human Rights Defender. The Deputy Assistant Secretary Ms. Olsen also inquired about the Police reform process.

Among other issues related to human rights protection, Ms. Kristinne Grigoryan stressed the need for comprehensive anti-discrimination legislation, as well as the need for an effective combat against hate speech. The parties outlined specific directions of cooperation.