YEREVAN — Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received the delegation headed by Guillaume Ollagnier, Director for European, North American and Multilateral Affairs at the Ministry for the Armed Forces, France.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Anne Louyot also participated in the meeting.

The implementation of the agreements reached during the working visit of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia to France and the opportunities for the development of the Armenian-French cooperation in the field of defense were discussed.

Previously, the delegation held working discussions with the 1st Deputy Minister of Defense, General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Major General Eduard Asryan and the Head of the Defense Policy and International Cooperation Department of the Defense Ministry, Levon Ayvazyan.

Earlier the French delegation met with Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan.

Grigoryan and Guillaume Ollagnier praised the bilateral practical steps aimed at both deepening and expanding the Armenian-French relations.

During the meeting Armen Grigoryan presented also the process of the Armenian Army reforms and the efforts aimed at achieving regional peace.

They discussed the prospects of developing the cooperation in the field of defense.