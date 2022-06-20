Author
DILIJAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hosted his Georgian counterpart, Irakli Gharibashvili, in the Armenian resort town of Dilijan on Saturday.

The two PMs said that the high-level intensive contacts show that the Armenian-Georgian relations are dynamically developing and the political dialogue is at a high level.

They discussed issues and prospects of Armenia-Georgia cooperation and exchanged views on the regional situation and developments..

The sides reaffirmed the readiness to consistently deepen the friendly ties and agreed to continue the active dialogue.

