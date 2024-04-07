Up next
UCLA — In observance, remembrance, and respect to the Armenian Genocide, the Public Programs Department of the UCLA Hammer Museum, is once again hosting Intersections: Armenian Classical Composers, on Wednesday, April 17th at 7:30 PM. The program is FREE and open to the public. Brought by the UCLA Armenian Music Program.

The event celebrates the rich and diverse intersections of Armenian musical heritage with exquisite performances of works by Armenian classical composers in Western and Ottoman music traditions. The concert will feature an exciting lineup of musicians including Antranig Kzirian, known for his innovative style of oud interpretation, and the UCLA VEM Ensemble under the directorship of violinist and UCLA music professor Movses Pogossian.

The audience will enjoy an evening of music by Gomidas Vartabed, Kemani Sebuh Simonyan, Kemani Tatyos Ekserciyan, Koharik Gazarossian, Tigran Mansurian and other composers.

