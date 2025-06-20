PETERSBURG — Armenian manufacturers are capable of producing competitive products that will be in demand among Russian consumers, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said today.

According to Armenpress, Grigoryan made the statement during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, while assessing the current state and future prospects of Armenian-Russian trade and economic relations. He noted that the indicators of this partnership reflect the presence of strong institutional ties between Armenia and Russia in the field of trade.

“Of course, there are many challenges, and considering the size of the market, addressing them requires additional and consistent efforts on our part,” Grigoryan said.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that in order to successfully increase exports, greater focus must be placed on logistics and product consolidation.

“High-quality producers in the agricultural sector are typically small and medium-sized enterprises. They need substantial resources and coordination to access global markets, including the vast Russian market,” he noted.

He highlighted the importance of promoting the development of logistics centers, product consolidation systems, and ensuring uninterrupted supply chains.

Grigoryan stated that both the Armenian and Russian sides are actively working on these issues and providing support in the area of logistics, but acknowledged that much remains to be done. He stressed that Armenia’s ambition and potential to expand trade turnover are virtually limitless.

“We have no restrictions when it comes to increasing production and exports. We only have the desire to grow,” Grigoryan added.

According to the National Statistical Service of Armenia, Russia remains Armenia’s largest foreign trade partner. Trade turnover between the two countries reached over $2.2 billion during January–April 2025, representing a 62.5% decline compared to the same period last year.