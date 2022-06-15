YEREVAN (Arka) — Armenia is among the top ten countries with the lowest crime rate in the world, according to the independent international organization World Population Review.

In the 2022 ranking Armenia is ahead of other countries of the region and all former Soviet republics with the lowest crime rate of 22.79. Neighbouring Georgia is ranked 14th (24.3 crime rate), Azerbaijan is 35th (32.25), Russia is 49th (39.62), Turkey is 50th (39.69) and Iran is 90th (49.11).

Qatar is the safest country in the ranking. In addition to Armenia, the top 10 also include the UAE, Taiwan, the Isle of Man, Oman, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Japan and Slovenia.

The top ten most unsafe countries are Venezuela, Papua New Guinea, South Africa, Afghanistan, Honduras, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, El Salvador, Brazil and Jamaica.

World Population Review Crime Index is calculated based on the total number of registered crimes of any kind per total population. Dependence on poverty and unemployment, police control and court sentences are taken into account, and there is also a strong correlation between age and crime.