DOHA — The government delegation headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Qatar National Library in Doha, where temporary exhibition entitled “Arabic messages from Armenia: Heritage for Cultural Dialogue” has been opened.

The Prime Minister was welcomed at the Library by the President of the Library, Minister of State Hamad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari. Accompanied by the latter, the Prime Minister got acquainted with the exhibits presented at the exhibition, then toured the library and made a note in the Honorary Guest Book.

The exhibition presents 9 duplicate samples from the numismatic and archeological collections of the History Museum of Armenia, which present silver and copper dirhams issued in “Dvin”, “Armenia”, “Haroonabad” and “Aleppo” mints. Gold dinar issued in 752, copper felts issued at the “Barda” mint, as well as samples of a bronze double-headed ax dating back to the 18th century with floral ornaments and animal images.

The exhibition posters will present cultural values and historical facts related to the long-standing Armenian-Arab relations.

Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that the exhibits are another evidence of centuries-old Armenian-Arab friendly ties, which will be of great interest to both locals and tourists visiting here.

The exhibition will run for a week at Qatar National Library. Prime Minister Pashinyan also visited the National Museum of Qatar.