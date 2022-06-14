Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

DOHA — The government delegation headed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited Qatar National Library in Doha, where temporary exhibition entitled “Arabic messages from Armenia: Heritage for Cultural Dialogue” has been opened.

The Prime Minister was welcomed at the Library by the President of the Library, Minister of State Hamad Bin Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari. Accompanied by the latter, the Prime Minister got acquainted with the exhibits presented at the exhibition, then toured the library and made a note in the Honorary Guest Book.

The exhibition presents 9 duplicate samples from the numismatic and archeological collections of the History Museum of Armenia, which present silver and copper dirhams issued in “Dvin”, “Armenia”, “Haroonabad” and “Aleppo” mints. Gold dinar issued in 752, copper felts issued at the “Barda” mint, as well as samples of a bronze double-headed ax dating back to the 18th century with floral ornaments and animal images.

The exhibition posters will present cultural values and historical facts related to the long-standing Armenian-Arab relations.

Prime Minister Pashinyan noted that the exhibits are another evidence of centuries-old Armenian-Arab friendly ties, which will be of great interest to both locals and tourists visiting here.

The exhibition will run for a week at Qatar National Library. Prime Minister Pashinyan also visited the National Museum of Qatar.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

ONEArmenia Shifts to Travel Experience Incubator

YEREVAN –  ONEArmenia (1A), the for-purpose organization that since 2012 has fundraised…

Texas House of Representatives Passes Armenian Genocide Resolution

AUSTIN, TX — The Texas House of Representatives unanimously adopted a resolution…

Heritage Foundation Ranks Armenia 58th Freest Economy in World

YEREVAN — Armenia’s economic freedom score in Heritage Foundation’s latest index is…

Meta Disrupts a Network In Azerbaijan That Engaged In Cyber Espionage And Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior

Meta has disrupted a complex network in Azerbaijan that engaged in both…