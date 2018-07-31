Top Posts
Home Armenian AGBU Western District Launches the 2018 Los Angeles Media Internship Program
ArmenianCommunityNews

AGBU Western District Launches the 2018 Los Angeles Media Internship Program

July 31, 2018

PASADENA — On June 26, 2018, AGBU Western District launched its second summer of the Los Angeles Media Internship Program (LAMIP). In 2017, its pilot year, the program accepted five interns. One intern was offered a permanent position within the host company at the end of the internship. This summer, the intern count has doubled. Ten interns have been accepted from schools throughout the country including UPenn, USC, UC Berkeley, De Paul University, among others. All interns have been matched with various host companies within the media and entertainment field. The host companies are comprised of talent agencies, production studios, tech companies, public relation firms and startups.

AGBU is excited to provide unique internship opportunities and open doors to college students in the hub of the media industry. College students are invited to apply to the robust internship program, in this highly competitive industry, through a rigorous application process. Once the application is reviewed and candidates are selected, interns are matched with companies geared at enhancing their professional outlook and experience in their desired fields.

“Our goal is to provide enriching opportunities to our intern candidates who would not have had these opportunities otherwise” says program manager, Suzy Sargsyan.

What sets the AGBU LAMIP apart from other internship programs is that the companies are carefully vetted along with the opportunities they offer. Interns are given important and challenging projects to work on during the duration of the program. During the program, interns are invited to the AGBU headquarters in Los Angeles on a weekly basis to participate in professional development workshops, engage in cultural activities, and network with each other through social outings. These valuable events provide a unique platform for the interns to develop a network within their cohort, as well as, with guest speakers, panelists and workshop leaders who are also invited to participate.

“I didn’t realize how interested I was in the graphic design component of marketing…being in this internship has pushed me to learn skills I wouldn’t have otherwise learned independently” expressed Emily Aslan, who has been matched with Dogbone Studios, a design and marketing studio in Los Angeles.

The program will run until August 10th and applications for the 2019 summer program will open this fall.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Vahan Setyan to Present New Book About Armenian Origins of Basque

January 29, 2018

El Confidencial: Armenia, the Forgotten Genocide

February 20, 2015

GEICO Skytypers Issues an Apology: ‘We Clearly Did Not Understand What We Were Promoting

April 25, 2016

Only 9 Percent of Turks Say Armenian Killings Genocide: Poll

January 13, 2015

Armenian Parliament Adopts Controversial Military Service Law Despite Student Protests

November 15, 2017

Turkish Court Rejects Request to Return Historic Building to Armenian Patriarchate

July 4, 2014

Azerbaijan Detains ‘Pro-Armenian’ Writer Akram Aylisli

March 30, 2016

Euro-2016 Qualifyer: Portugal – Armenia 1-0

November 14, 2014

University of Michigan\’s Armenian Studies Program Receives $1 Million Gift

January 10, 2013

Armenian Lavash Added to UN Heritage List

November 28, 2014

Leave a Reply