LISBON — The Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation is very pleased to announce the appointment of Shogher Margossian as Assistant Director. Shogher has been working with the Foundation since 2018 as an external consultant.

With a Master’s Degree in Music and Culture from London, additional graduate work in Brussels, and undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in English Language and Literature from Beirut, Shogher brings interdisciplinary approaches to her work. Multilingual and multicultural, she has worked with international and Armenian organizations in art, culture, history and education, including online publishing and design. She has developed strategies and managed projects that bring new approaches to issues pertaining to contemporary experiences, and specifically, Armenian experiences.

“We are keen to have Shogher Margossian as an inherent part of our team,” said Razmik Panossian, the Director of the Department, adding, “her skills, knowledge and enthusiasm will strengthen our programming and reinforce our wholistic approach to Armenian culture and language.”

Shogher Margossian will assume her duties on 1 June 2022.

