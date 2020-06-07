YEREVAN — Armenia has reported 1,313 new cases of coronavirus in the last two days, bringing the total to 13,130. Death toll has hit 200, another 72 patients with coronavirus have died because of other diseases.

According to the data of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 294 patients have recovered on Sunday, bringing the total to 4,014. The number of active cases is 8,844.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that nearly 200 people who need hospitalization after being infected with the coronavirus are waiting for hospital beds as the country’s health-care system has been overwhelmed by the pandemic.

“I have an obligation to tell you the whole truth about everything, especially about the situation with the coronavirus, no matter how bitter this truth may be…. Today, there are about 200 people with coronavirus who are waiting for their turn for hospitalization,” Pashinyan said during a daily coronavirus briefing on June 6.

Pashinyan said that one COVID-19 patient had died at home while waiting to be hospitalized. Two patients, meanwhile, died at hospital due to a shortage of intensive-care beds at the facilities where they had been receiving treatment.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Armenia has grown steadily since the government began easing in mid-April a nationwide lockdown imposed in late March.

The new spike in coronavirus infections prompted the authorities to make wearing face masks mandatory in all public places.