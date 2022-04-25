Author
ANKARA — The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation against MP Sezgin Tanrikulu of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) because of his social media posts about the Armenian Genocide, Bianet reports.

The MP is under investigation for “insulting the Turkish nation and the state of the Republic of Turkey” as per article 301 of the Turkish Penal Code.

Prosecutors opened the investigation saying “there was concrete evidence” that Tanrikulu had “insulted the legal person of the state of the Republic of Turkey.”

Tanrikulu wrote the following on April 24 Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on Twitter:

“107 years ago, on April 24, 1915, hundreds of Armenian intellectuals were detained in Istanbul, exiled to Cankiri, Ayas and Ankara, and forcibly disappeared. Without confronting this date, which is the milestone of evil, true justice cannot be achieved.”

 

