MONTEVIDEO — Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s visit to Uruguay ended with a controversy where he flashed the gesture of the nationalist Gray Wolves organization to demonstrators from the Armenian community in Uruguay who were marching in commemoration of the Armenian Genocide.

Armenian organizations in Uruguay condemned Cavusoglu’s actions. The Uruguayan Foreign Minister has summoned the Turkish ambassador to the ministry on Monday to explain his acts.

Prior to Cavusoglu’s April 23 visit, the Armenian community had expressed their opposition to his trip in light of the eve of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day and had asked the Minister of Interior to strengthen the security of events dedicated to the Armenian Genocide.

The Uruguayan Foreign Minister will deliver a speech at the event scheduled for April 24 in Armenia Square in the country’s capital and the country’s Vice President will address the parliament on April 26. Religious ceremonies, marches, demonstrations and other events will resume as planned. Uruguay is the first country in the world to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide,