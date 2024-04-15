YEREVAN — The European Union observation mission in Armenia has welcomed its first Canadian expert.

“Thrilled to welcome the first Canadian expert Alexander Grushevskiy to EUMA. Canada is the first Third Contributing State supporting the Mission,” the EU Mission said in a post on X.

In October 2023, during the visit of Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly to Armenia, it was announced that Canada would join the EU observation mission in Armenia. The Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Paruyr Hovhannisyan, announced that Canada would send two experts to join the EU mission.