Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The European Union observation mission in Armenia has welcomed its first Canadian expert.

“Thrilled to welcome the first Canadian expert Alexander Grushevskiy to EUMA. Canada is the first Third Contributing State supporting the Mission,” the EU Mission said in a post on X.

In October 2023, during the visit of Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly to Armenia, it was announced that Canada would join the EU observation mission in Armenia. The Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Paruyr Hovhannisyan, announced that Canada would send two experts to join the EU mission.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Reporters Without Borders Condemn Armenian Authorities for Prosecuting Journalist

PARIS — Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a Paris-based international media watchdog, condemned Armenian…

Bloomberg: Trump Administration Opposes Armenian Genocide Resolution in the Senate

WASHINGTON, DC — The Trump administration opposes Turkey sanctions adopted by the…

Assemblymember Chris Holden Introduces Resolution Establishing Sister State Relationship With Syunik Province of Armenia

SACRAMENTO, CA – Today, Assemblymember Chris Holden introduced a resolution, ACR 105, that…

Lebanon’s Prime Minister-Designate Salam Meets With Armenian Solidarity Bloc

Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Tammam Salam began a second day of consultations Wednesday by…