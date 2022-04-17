WASHINGTON, DC — The Armenian Genocide Education Act, authored by Representatives Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Co-Chair Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), has at present, garnered support from twenty three members of the congress.

The bipartisan measure aims to fund – $10 million in funding over five years – the Library of Congress educational programs to counter Turkish backed discourse and propaganda that claims that the deliberate state-sponsored mass murder, national dispossession, cultural erasure and exile of millions of Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriacs, Arameans, Maronites and other Christians between 1915 and 1923 did not occur. The curriculum will also incorporate the history, lessons, consequences and ongoing costs of the Armenian Genocide.

“ACA is grateful to Congresswoman Maloney and Congressman Bilirakis for spearheading the Armenian Genocide Education Act,” said ACA Chairman Sevak Khatchadorian. “In the wake of official US recognition, this bill will enable the Library of Congress to take the proper next steps in promoting education on the Armenian Genocide. Each genocide is unique, however each case also shares similar patterns and dynamics with other genocide and offers lessons about the past, present and future. Unfortunately, the thought of ethnic cleansing or genocide, is still seen as a viable option, as evident by the Azerbaijani regime’s actions towards Armenians in Artsakh and Armenia. ACA wholly supports this bill and looks forward to its passage by Congress.”

Current supporters include Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues Co-Chairs Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Jackie Speier (D-CA), David G. Valadao (D-CA), and Adam B. Schiff (D-CA). They are joined by Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-MA), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), Jimmy Gomez (D-CA), Ilham Omar (D-MN), Barbara Lee (D-CA), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Jim McGovern (D-MA), Katie Porter (D-CA), John Garamendi (D-CA), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Brian Higgin (D-NY), Eric Swalwell (D-CA), Grace Meng (D-NY), Lou Correa (D-CA), Juan Vargas (D-CA), Linda Sanchez (D-CA), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), Dina Titus (D-NV), and Grace Napolitano (D-CA).

Members of Congress can join Representatives Maloney and Bilirakis as original cosponsors of the measure in the days leading up to its introduction timed around April 24th, the day of remembrance of the Armenian Genocide. Contact your representative and ask them to support the Armenian Genocide Education Act.