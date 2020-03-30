YEREVAN (ARKA) — iUniversity, the first Armenian online educational platform, has been launched in the National Polytechnic University of Armenia (NPUA), the press service of the government reported.

The platform will be used also by the university’s branches in Gyumri, Kapan and Vanadzor, as well as by the affiliated college and high school.

The platform enables registration of all the beneficiaries, creation for each group and class a list of subjects and homework, studying materials and an electronic library. It also enables uploading video lectures, which will allow students to send questions to their teachers as well as get an environment for discussing the subject and get marks for completed online work.

The platform also provides the opportunity to find out the extent of the conducted online training on a specific subject, to identify any difficulties and shortcomings that arise. Thanks to this, part of faculty responsible for the educational processes, can control it and offer new tools to eliminate the shortcomings.

“The NPUA expressed its readiness to provide all the facilities and technical maintenance of the platform to those educational institutions that need it throughout the state of emergency,” the government said.

From March 16 to April 14, a state of emergency is in force in Armenia. The goal is to curb the spread of coronavirus. On March 24, the government imposed stringent restrictions on the movement of citizens and banned some types of economic activity until March 31.