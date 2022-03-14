“It’s Spring …“ by director Roman Musheghyan will be presented in the USA. The American premiere of the film will take place on April 1 in the prestigious Directors Guild of America. The creative staff of the film, as well as the actors will take part in the event. Famous American and Armeniana producers, directors, actors, artists are invited to the premiere.

Later, the film will appear in US cinemas. The film will be released on April 8 at the Laemmle Cinemas in Los Angeles.

“We are very happy that the film will be presented in the United States. In addition to the Armenian audience, the authoritative American filmmakers will get acquainted with the Armenian culture, particularly with the Armenian cinema, through this film,” director Roman Musheghyan says.

It should be noted that the Yerevan premiere of the film took place on March 1.

“It’s Spring…” is a film about war, love, devotees of our days, unity and patriotism through the eyes of three generations.

The executive producer of the film is Alexander Khachatryan, the producer is Diana Avetisyan. The screenplay was written by Harutyun Ghukasyan, cinematography by Suren Tadevosyan, the composer is Arman Elbert, edited by Mikael Torgomyan, production designer -Tigran Asaturov.

Cast: Alexander Khachatryan, Levon Hakhverdyan, Armen Margaryan, Marjan Avetisyan, Eva Zohrabyan, Shant Hovhannisyan, Alice Kaplanjyan, Vahagn Martirosyan, Satenik Hazaryan, Narine Petrosyan, Toomaj Danesh Behzadi and others.

It should be noted that the film is a joint production of Aratta Production, Vision Studio, Phoenix Art Foundation. It was created with the support of the RA Ministry of Defense and ArLeAM.