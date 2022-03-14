STEPANAKERT (Arka) — Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Minister Artak Beglaryan accused today Azerbaijani leadership of continuing their criminal policy designed to expel the Armenian population of Artsakh from their historical homeland.

“It is snowing in Artsakh, and the temperature is 0 – ° C. For the fifth day already, about 100,000 residents (80% of the total population and 100% of the population whose homes are connected to the natural gas network) have been completely deprived of gas supply, with no heating and hot water,’ Beglaryan twitted.

He says the reason for these deprivations is the unbridled behavior of the Azerbaijani side, which does not allow Russian peacekeepers and Artsakh specialists to approach the only pipeline that brings natural gas from Armenia to repair the damaged section, which is under the control of the Azerbaijani side.

According to some reports, Azerbaijanis cut the pipeline themselves under cover of war in Ukraine.

Beglaryan points out that in parallel with this, Azerbaijani troops continue shelling Armenian-populated villages from large and small caliber firearms, making local famers suspend the agricultural work.

“There is only one conclusion: Azerbaijan wants to continue its crime against humanity and expel the Armenians from Artsakh, but we stand firm in our ancient homeland and not a single deprivation will shake our will,” Beglaryan writes.