YEREVAN — The Hayastan All Armenian Fund connects Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora bringing together the efforts of our compatriots from across the globe to the growth and strengthening of our Homeland through a vast array of vital projects.

Currently, the Fund is carrying out extensive projects to address the most urgent issues facing border communities.

Thanks to water supply projects carried out in border communities, villagers can now irrigate and cultivate their lands. Solar panels and water heaters help residents save electricity, which in turn fosters the development of these rural communities.

Provision of houses to those who have lost their homes as a result of the Artsakh war, as well as those who still live in Gyumri’s temporary shelters after the devastating earthquake in 1988 is among the top priorities of the Fund to tackle demographic challenges.

The Hayastan Fund also provides significant psychological and medical support to all servicemen injured during the recent war, by providing upper and lower limb prosthetics, as well as integration into society, which helps the young men recover and move forward with unwavering determination.

Through a number of important social programs, the Fund provides opportunities for the family members of victims of war, as well as the injured servicemen to obtain new skills in innovative spheres and find employment.

The Hayastan Fund was one of the first to reach out to the Diaspora at a critical time and support the Armenian community in Lebanon to overcome the Covid pandemic and the Beirut port explosion.

During times of crisis for Armenia, the Diaspora and Artsakh, the Fund has been able to mobilize the potential of Armenians worldwide to address all major issues.

The above-mentioned projects are only a small part of a wide range of initiatives made possible through the effective teamwork and devotion of the Fund’s staff.

The projects implemented over these years are the most compelling and visible evidence of the successful activities of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund. The Fund’s projects have helped thousands of our compatriots return to a full life and go on living and developing the Homeland.

The story of the establishment and historic facts of the “Hayastan” All Armenian Fund are outlined the video.