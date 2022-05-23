BRUSSELS — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed to convene a border commission in the near future and meet again in Brussels by August.

Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s leaders were hosted by European Council President Charles Michel on Monday for the second time in less than two months.

Michel summarized the results of the trilateral meeting in a statement posted on the website of the European Council, Hel described the discussions in Brussels as frank and productive.

‘Today I hosted President Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia again. This was our third discussion in this format. We focused on the situation in the South Caucasus and the development of EU relations with both countries as well as the broader region.

The discussion was frank and productive. We reviewed the entire set of issues. We had a detailed discussion on humanitarian issues, including demining, and efforts to free detainees and address the fate of missing persons.

We reached the following outcomes:

Border issues

The first joint meeting of the Border Commissions will take place on the inter-state border in the coming days. It will address all questions related to the delimitation of the border and how best to ensure a stable situation.

Connectivity

The leaders agreed on the need to proceed with unblocking the transport links. They agreed on the principles governing transit between western Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan, and between different parts of Armenia via Azerbaijan, as well as international transport through communications infrastructure of both countries. Notably they agreed on principles of border administration, security, land fees but also customs in the context of international transport. The Deputy Prime Ministers will take this work forward in the coming days.

Peace Agreement

The leaders agreed to advance discussions on the future peace treaty governing inter-state relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Teams led by the Foreign Ministers will take forward this process in the coming weeks. In addition to this track, I also stressed to both leaders that it was necessary that the rights and security of the ethnic Armenian population in Karabakh be addressed.

Socio-economic development

The EU will take forward with both parties the work of the Economic Advisory Group, which seeks to advance economic development for the benefit of both countries and their populations.

I also stressed the importance of preparing the populations for long-term sustainable peace. The EU is ready to step up its support.

We agreed to remain in close contact and will meet again in the same format by July/August.‘

The two leaders, who had separate meetings with European Council President Charles Michel before having a trilateral meeting, also discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and advancing discussions on the future peace treaty governing inter-state relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Armenia’s Pashinyan was said to have discussed with Michel the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, humanitarian issues and stressed the need to resolve them, the Armenian prime minister’s office said.