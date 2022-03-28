PASADENA – The AEBU Scholarship Fund Committee is pleased to announce the opening of the 2022-2023 AEBU Scholarship Program on April 1, 2022.

Individual scholarships, up to $1500 each, will be awarded to qualified undergraduate students. To qualify, the applicant must be of Armenian descent, enrolled in an accredited four-year university in the United States, have a minimum 3.5 GPA, and be actively involved in the Armenian community.

Eligible students are encouraged to visit https://aebu.org/our-programs/scholarship/ for additional information about the scholarship, and the application requirements.

All completed scholarship application packets must be submitted online or by mail no later than June 30, 2022. Mailed applications must be sent to our address at AEBU Scholarship Committee, 1060 N. Allen Ave., Pasadena, CA 91104, postmarked by set deadline. We can also be contacted by phone at (626) 344-7321 for further inquiries.

AEBU grants annual scholarships through a competitive application and review process. Winners of this year’s scholarships will be announced online by August 1, 2022. Scholarship recipients will be recognized at an award ceremony for family and friends during the month of August.

Armenian Educational Benevolent Union was established in 1969 by a group of volunteers dedicated to enriching the lives of those in need by providing tuition assistance and educational opportunities. At AEBU, we believe that scholarship is an investment in education to empower our youth for a brighter future. To support our programs, please visit our website at https://aebu.org/donate/