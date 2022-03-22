STEPANAKERT — Natural gas supply to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has been cut off again, the Artsakh Information Headquarters said in a statement.

Natural gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia was first disrupted on March 8 due to damage to a pipeline passing through Azerbaijan-controlled territory near the town of Shushi.

“We have sufficient grounds to assume that as a result of repairs of the gas pipeline blown up on March 8 the Azerbaijani side installed a valve which it used to cut off the gas supply several hours ago,’ the Information Headquarters said late on March 21.

It said Azerbaijan is using the adverse weather conditions for mean and criminal actions, aimed at creating new humanitarian problems for the people of Artsakh.

The Information Headquarters said the command of the Russian peacekeeping force deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh was immediately informed about the supply disruption saying also that efforts were underway to restore gas supply. It urged the citizens to use electricity sparingly in order to avoid possible power outages.

The population of Artsakh was deprived of natural gas supplies from Armenia for 11 days earlier this month because of the damage on the gas pipeline in the Shushi segment, which is under Azerbaijani control.

Artsakh had to experience power outages, hospitals and other socially important facilities were left without heating, and school vacations began earlier than planned.

The Azerbaijani side would prevent the repair of the damaged section of the pipeline and demining the adjacent territory. Azerbaiani specialists began the repair of the damaged section after negotiations with the Artsakh Security Council and Russian peacekeepers. After the repair was over gas supply to Artsakh was restored on March 19.