YEREVAN — The Armenian National Assembly today unanimously adopted a bill making it mandatory to fly the Armenian flag at all national, regional and local government offices, public schools and universities, state agencies, sports and cultural organizations and other state agencies.

Today’s vote, the second reading of the bill, means it must now be signed into law by Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

The bill, introduced by opposition Hayastan faction MP Aghvan Vardanyan, was approved on February 9 at the first reading.

The bill, if signed into law, would also fine those who violate regulations regarding the proper raising and lowering of the flag.

