LOS ANGELES – At the conclusion of a discussion on several key issues facing the San Fernando Valley, the Armenian Council of America Political Action Committee (ACA-PAC) is pleased to announce our endorsement of Imelda Padilla for Los Angeles City Council District 6 in the upcoming special election on June 27, 2023.

“Los Angeles’ 6th District is home to a large and growing Armenian American community,” said ACA-PAC board member Mehran Katchadourian. “With the disappointments and divisiveness this community has experienced under previous leadership, it is time we had a representative who will look out for the citizens and small businesses of the community, rather than just their own self-interests. Imelda Padilla is a person we can be proud to call our representative, and I urge everyone to vote for her as our next Council Member in the upcoming special election.”

“I am deeply grateful for the trust and support that my campaign continues to receive from the Armenian-American community in District 6,” said candidate Padilla. “It is an honor to be endorsed by the Armenian Council of America PAC. As a Councilwoman, I will work tirelessly to promote and protect the interests of all constituents, advocating for more investment in our local businesses, creating incentives for the construction of affordable housing and jobs, so that all our communities can thrive.”

As a lifelong resident of the Valley, Padilla has firsthand experience of the challenges facing the city and has committed herself to tackling these issues head-on. Her experience as a community organizer and coalition builder demonstrates her commitment to fighting for services and resources for the community at large.

The county registrar’s office has begun sending out vote-by-mail ballots to registered voters in District 6 for the June 27th special election. Council District 6 sits in the San Fernando Valley, stretching from Sun Valley west past the 405 Freeway to Lake Balboa. One of 15 council districts, it includes heavily populated Armenian American neighborhoods such as Arleta, North Hollywood, North Hills, Panorama City, Van Nuys, and Sun Valley.

ACA-PAC encourages all Armenian Americans to exercise their civic duties and rights as citizens on June 27th and vote.