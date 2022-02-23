Author
ISTANBUL –Serdar Kılıç, who is the special representative of Turkey in the Turkey-Armenia normalization process, visited the Patriarchate of Armenians of Turkey in Istanbul and met with Patriarch Sahak Mashalyan

The visit took place on Tuesday, February 22. During the visit, Ambassador Serdar Kılıç was accompanied by Ayşe Uzer, Head of the Caucasus Central Asia Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Deputy Patriarch Senior Father Krikor Damadyan and Patriarch Mashalyan’s assistant Father Shirvan Murzyan were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, the Ambassador expressed his satisfaction with the first meetings with the representative of Armenia, Ruben Rubinyan, and expressed hope that “solid steps to be taken in the normalization process will pave the way for positive developments between the two countries.”

His Beatitude the Patriarch emphasized that they support the normalization of Turkey-Armenia relations, and that the good neighborly relations that will be reached in the end will provide an environment of peace and tranquility not only for the people of the two countries, but also for the countries in the region, and will lead to regional economic, social and cultural developments.

Serdar Kılıç and Armenia’s special envoy Ruben Rubinyan will meet again on February 24 in Vienna.

