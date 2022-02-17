Author
YEREVAN — Armenian Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan has filed an appeal to overturn a 2010 court verdict that found Nikol Pashinyan guilty of organizing mass riots in Yerevan in March 2008 following the presidential election officially won by Serzh Sargsyan.

Pashinyan was found guilty and sentenced to seven years. He later filed an appeal against Armenia with the European Court of Human Rights. against Armenia.

“Taking into account a new consideration, the Prosecutor General has filed an appeal with the Court of Cassation, requesting it overturn the judicial acts made against Nikol Pashinyan in 2010, to recognize and declare Pashinyan’s innocence in the act he is accused of,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

On March 1, 2008, protesters and police clashed in Yerevan leaving ten dead and hundreds wounded.

Pashinyan, at the time, supported Levon Ter-Petrosyan who officially came in second in the February 2008 presidential election.

